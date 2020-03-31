Gov. Pritzker expected to extend Illinois stay-at-home order through April 30: sources

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30, according to sources who have been briefed on the matter.

The governor is expected to make the announcement official during his daily COVID-19 news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Illinois now confirms 5,057 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including another eight deaths. The are now a total of 73 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.

More than 30,000 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

