WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce new COVID-19 guidelines after Illinois reported more than 1,900 new virus cases on Thursday.

Pritzker is scheduled to make the announcement during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Another issue expected to come up during the press conference: the COVID-19 relief bill appearing to be on the brink of collapse. Neither side seem to be budging from their positions, as millions of Americans are left in limbo.

Millions have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus, with some businesses essentially having to shut down or cut back after stay-at-home orders were issued back in March.

People who have lost their jobs have also lost their $600 in benefits. What that number should be is a major sticking point in moving the stimulus package forward.

Republicans say $600 is too much and an incentive not to get back to work. Democrats want to keep that number where it’s at.

State and local governments struggling to fill huge COVID-related budget deficits are also depending on hundreds of billions of federal dollars to starting flowing soon as well.

The stimulus package being discussed also includes billions to reopen schools and fresh $1200 checks mailed directly to taxpayers.

The hold up is on the size of the bill. Republicans want a smaller bill, around a trillion, while Democrats’ bill is around $3 trillion.

President Donald Trump may bypass Congress if nothing gets done Friday, a self imposed deadline. Although it’s unclear what authority he would have to do so.

Until then, negotiations will continue.