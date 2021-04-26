Gov. Pritzker announces new program to provide resources to those impacted by COVID-19

AURORA, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday a new program to connect people with the resources they need to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens gathers during the press conference held at VNA Health in Aurora to discuss the success stories that have come from the program, called “Pandemic Health Navigator.”

It’s a network made up of community health workers who help people get the resources they need — from financial assistance and food delivery to mobile vaccinations.

Education is also a key component. About 57% of Illinois residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine and 37% are fully vaccinated.

But public health experts say a recent survey shows about 20% of Illinois residents are still hesitant to get the vaccine. It can be confusing, especially if people have been denied easy access to health care in the past.

The state hopes this program will help clear up any questions people may have, and be used as an educational resource.