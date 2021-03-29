Gov. Pritzker announces 4 new mass vaccination sites in suburbs

A member of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a police officer at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced four new state-supported mass vaccination sites on Monday.

Three brand-new sites will open in Kane County, Lake County and Will County and an existing Grundy County site will expand to serve any eligible Illinois resident.

“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Here’s when the following new vaccination sites open.

Lake County: Community Based Testing Center, 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan on April 1.

Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott, 970 North Lake St., Aurora on April 2.

Will County: Former Toys R Us, 3128 Voyager Lane Joliet on April 2.

In addition to the new sites, Grundy County’s site at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to a mass vaccination site.

There are now more than 900 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. The locations can be viewed online at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/.