Gov. Pritzker expected to announce new COVID-19 protocols for schools as cases continue to rise

CHICAGO — New masks rules could be coming to Illinois classrooms as Gov. JB Pritzker plans to announce new COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

The governor will speak at a 2:30 p.m. press conference where he is expected to announce the new regulations which would be in line with CDC guidelines, according to affiliate WCIA.

The CDC has recommended that all students, teachers and staff wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Chicago Public Schools announced last month that the district will require masks for both students and staff next month for the start of the school year.

Citing feedback from public health experts and the recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, masks will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status, except for when eating and drinking.

Additionally, three feet of social distancing will be required “whenever possible.” Some students will be eating their meals in classrooms, while others will eat in the cafeteria.