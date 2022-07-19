CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after visiting Florida, according to the governor’s office Tuesday.

The governor took a routine COVID test and received a positive result, after being notified of several close contacts who have tested positive for the virus.

Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will follow CDC guidelines by working from home.

“[Pritzker] urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible,” his office said.

The governor was in Florida over the weekend to deliver a speech at a fundraiser for Florida Democrats.

Pritzker is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for COVID-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic.