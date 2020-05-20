Gov. Holcomb to sign executive order moving most of Indiana to Stage 3 of reopening plan starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb says most of Indiana can proceed to Stage 3 of his reopening plan starting Friday, May 22, WXIN reports.

The move will not include Marion, Cass and Lake counties, which will move to Stage 3 on June 1, according to Holcomb.

Holcomb said Indiana had “earned the ability to continue to move forward” through social distancing, good hygiene and the wearing of masks.

The move means gyms, YMCAs, fitness studios may open with restrictions, along with community pools and campgrounds.

Recreational sports practices may begin, although contact sports are prohibited. Raceways can begin competition with no spectators, Holcomb said.

Basketball, tennis, soccer and baseball courts and field may open. Gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed.

Under Stage 3, facial coverings are still recommended, as are social distancing protocols. Working at home is also recommended if possible.

Bars and clubs will remain closed, as will entertainment and tourism venues.

Holcomb said he’ll sign the executive order on Thursday. The order will extend the prohibition of evictions and turning off utilities during the pandemic.