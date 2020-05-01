Golfing and the Illinois stay-at-home order: Here’s what to know

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Under the modified coronavirus stay-at-home order, Illinois golf courses may reopen Friday under strict guidelines set by the state Department of Commerce.

At Mistwood golf course in Romeoville, golfers started booking tee times as soon as they heard the governor announce his modified stay at home order.

Mistwood and other Chicago area courses report they’re sold out Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are just some of the rules Illinois golfers need to follow:

Twosomes only

Tee times every fifteen minutes

No golf carts, but golfers can bring their own pull carts

No practicing or warming up

Clubhouses remain closed

Also beginning Friday, masks are required in essential businesses, including grocery and drug stores

Greenhouses and pet groomers can also reopen, and hospitals can resume elective surgeries.

Two dozen Illinois state parks reopened but visitor centers and campgrounds remain closed.