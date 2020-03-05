Glencoe public works employee voluntarily quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

GLENCOE, Ill. — The Village of Glencoe announced Wednesday a village employee is self-monitoring and voluntarily quarantined for COVID-19.

The village released a statement saying a public works employee was exposed to a person who “was subsequently confirmed to be infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“The employee was at work earlier this week after the initial exposure, but had minimal contact with the general public during this time,” the statement said.

The village said the employee is not showing any signs of the virus and is in contact with their healthcare professional.

The village said it has consulted with hospitals and public health departments and is “taking the appropriate safety measures, including continuing to clean and disinfect public spaces in Village facilities and employee work areas, as well as encouraging employees and residents to follow best practices recommended by the CDC to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

At this time, no impacts to services are expected, the village said.

“We understand that this news may raise questions and concerns,” Village Manager Philip Kiraly said in the statement. “It’s important to emphasize that this employee is not showing symptoms and has not tested positive for COVID-19. We are following guidance from our local, state and federal health officials and will continue to monitor the employee’s condition at this time.”