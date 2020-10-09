Glenbrook North, South students back on e-learning after return to school this week

GLENVIEW, Ill. — It was back to e-learning Friday for Glenbrook North and South students after some students returned to in-person classes earlier this week.

Seniors from both schools came back to school on Monday for a transition from e-learning to hybrid classes.

On Friday, all students were back online due to two maintenance workers testing positive for coronavirus.

“We had second-shift staff members at both buildings who tested positive for coronavirus, and due to the scope of their maintenance work,” District 225 Supt. Dr. Charles Johns said. We need to perform deep cleaning throughout each school in coordination with the Cook County Department of Public Health and consistent with CDC guidelines.”

The Cook County Department of Public Health said there have been four cases and six close contacts at Glenbrook North as of Sept. 22. There have been six cases and 107 close contacts at Glenbrook South as of Sept. 22.

The superintendent did say in a letter to families that the district plans to move forward with its hybrid phase next week as scheduled, with all grade levels hybrid by Oct. 20.