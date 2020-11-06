Glenbard District 87 to return to remote learning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Amid rapidly rising cases throughout the state and the Chicago area, west suburban Glenbard District 87 announced a return to full remote learning Friday.

The change to remote learning is scheduled to take effect Monday, November 9, and affects Glenbard North, Glenbard South, Glenbard East and Glenbard West high schools.

The district cites a rapid growth in both test positivity and cases per 100,000 in DuPage County, hitting metrics of 10.6 percent and 312 per 100,000 people respectively.

The return to remote learning is scheduled to be for a minimum of three weeks, with plans to return to the district’s hybrid model.

Officials for the district said 60 staff members and 232 students have been quarantined over the last two weeks, with 13 staff members and 54 students testing positive for COVID-19.