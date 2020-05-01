Glen Ellyn Food Pantry looking for help to keep serving those in need

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. – The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry is looking for help to keep serving those in need.

“Their mortgages don’t stop, their insurance costs don’t stop,” said Glen Ellyn Food Pantry Board President Paula Nugent. “You suddenly go from a good lifestyle to needing help.”

The pantry buys the majority of its food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which delivered a truck load Thursday. On Friday, the Glen Ellyn Police Department teamed up with the pantry to host a food drive.

Schools and churches, who usually hold smaller food drives, are now closed. With a 300% increase in new clients where month, the pantry needs help.

“If it wasn’t for the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, we wouldn’t be eating,” a local couple said.

Victoria and John are on a fixed-income. She usually works two jobs just to make ends meet.

Victoria said grocery stores are too expensive right now.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Victoria. “A jar of Heilman’s mayo is $6.59.”

The pantry serves eleven communtiies in DuPage County.

Board president Paul Nugent said most people come in tears and leave with a smile on their face.

