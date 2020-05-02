Glen Ellyn Food Pantry helping families in need amid pandemic

Glen Ellyn, Ill. — It’s a difficult time for many people how have lost their jobs or at least one of their household incomes — they may turn to food pantries, which are also struggling.

Donations poured in Friday for the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry which now feeds 100 new families a month, a 300% increase, plus a group of 75 refugee. Most of the clients have lost their jobs and can’t spend what little they have at the grocery store. Churches and schools used to hold fundraisers for them but now they’re closed.

“That’s why you have organizations like us. To be there in a crisis to provide what you need,” Paula Zoom said.

Victoria and John are disabled and on a fixed income. Victoria used to work two jobs to make ends meet. Now, they need the food pantry because food prices seem to be going up and they can’t afford it.

Victoria said a jar of mayo she wanted was nearly $7. These are times when we need to help need each other and the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry is there to help. If you’d like more information on how to donate, or to make an appointment, visit glenellynfoodpantry.org.