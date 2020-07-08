Girl Scouts offers virtual camp and outdoor activities nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the coronavirus pandemic still happening, Girl Scouts will now allow girls nationwide to participate virtually. Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is launching three outdoor initiatives to keep girls entertained and engaged in virtual and in-person environmental activities all summer long.
The offerings include virtual summer camps, free online experiences tied to the outdoors, and exciting virtual events to ensure girls across the country have access to a variety of fun, challenging, and experiential activities so they can continue to develop essential skills and behaviors that will help them become effective leaders in the outdoors and beyond.
To learn more and/or sign up click here.
