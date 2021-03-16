Giordano’s hosts job fair at Navy Pier

CHICAGO — There are signs of hope for Chicago’s battered restaurant industry. Giordano’s Pizza is expected to hire hundreds as Navy Pier plans to reopen this spring.

The restaurant is holding a job fair Tuesday at their Navy Pier location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our first job fair since the start of the pandemic! As we look ahead into 2021, we hope this will be the first of many growth opportunities to come. We are eager to safely welcome team members and guests to our Navy Pier location so we can once again dish-up the best “Chicago Style” pizza experience in town!” says Cathy Millar, Sr. Director of Human Resources for Giordano’s.

Giordanos executives are looking to hire managers, servers, cooks, cashiers, delivery drivers, bartenders and dishwashers.

The hometown restaurant chain is offering medical benefits, paid vacations, flexible scheduling, plus more.

Quite the turnaround from the devastating impact of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Giordano job fair applicants can contact HiringTheBest@giordanos.com with any questions.