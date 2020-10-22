Gene and Georgetti to close in Rosemont

ROSEMONT,Ill. – Gene and Georgetti in Rosemont will serve its last meals on Halloween.

The restaurant’s owners said they did everything they could to try to survive COVID-19.

They said Village of Rosemont officials refused to meet to try to come up with a solution.

On Wednesday, Michelle Durpetti delievered the bad news to her employees.

“My job as the third generation in this family,” Durpetti said. “To have to deliver that news was gut-wrenching. It’s sad and it’s disappointing and I’m just heartbroken.”

Durpetti said they received a letter of default from the village giving them five days to pay their property tax bill, which is more than $120,000, plus $90,000 in deferred rent.

It’s something that couldn’t do.

“We asked about five times for a meeting knowing property tax was going to be an issue,” said Durpetti. “We were willing to sit down and have a conversation maybe have payment plan some way to move forward…we were not given an opportunity to do so.”

Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said so far, it’s the only restaurant in the village closing due to the pandemic.

“Other tenants have negotiated with village and paid deferred amount of rent with the discount the village offered,” Stephens said.

Half of the restaurant’s revenue came from its event space. Most of their big weddings planned for this year were already rescheduled for 2021.

Several smaller celebrations planned for this year will also have to find new venues.

She said they’ll refund customers.

Gene and Georgetti’s Chicago location remains open, but Durpetti said the uncertain future for the entire industry is terrifying.