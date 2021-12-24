Gary’s mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary’s mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city.

Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday the first phase of the city’s two-phase effort would begin immediately and stay in effect through Dec. 31.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the mayor ordered all city department heads to immediately identify employees who must report in-person for work and the remote workers who can do their jobs from home.

Prince says the goal is have fewer people physically working together in city offices and to reduce foot traffic at city facilities during the COVID-19 surge.