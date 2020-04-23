Gary’s health commissioner caring for community and his parents, all while battling COVID himself

GARY, Ind. — The parents of Gary’s health commissioner both tested positive for the virus, even as he recovers from COVID-19 himself and oversees the city’s response to the pandemic.

Dr. Roland Walker has seen a lot of ailments in his days that with a lot of situations but he never imagined caring for his two elderly parents stricken by COVID-19.

But still he says he’s thankful.

“I have a really good support network,” he said. “They prop me up.”

Walker has had a month he will never forget.

When COVID-19 first started to become a public health concern in early March, he made the decision to travel to Mississippi to get his mother and father, Tommy Walker, 82, and Juanita Walker, 72. Roland Walker wanted to relocate his parents to Gary to live with him and his wife, who is also a physician.

All three of them contracted COVID-19 at about the same time.

Roland Walker was asymptomatic but his parents required hospitalization.

Their battle with the virus was severe. Tommy Walker had a seizure and Juanita Walker suffered a mild stroke.

Roland Walker said his father has just about made a full recovery. He said his mom is still on a ventilator and hospitalized but is getting better.

“She’s still on the ventilator but today was a good day for us,” he said. “I was able to talk to her. It was really good to see that.”

He said his mother will need extended rehab once she has recovered from the virus.

Roland Walker’s wife has tested negative for the virus and their daughter is showing no symptoms.