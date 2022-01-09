Gary schools to resume in-person learning beginning Monday

TOPSHOT – A lower school substitute teacher works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Her role in the school changed significantly when Coronavirus hit. She was previously working part time to support teachers when they needed to be absent from the classroom and now she helps them to build skills with new digital platforms so they can continue to teach in the best way for their students and their families.The middle school (grades 6-8) has most regularly been using Zoom and the lower grades have been using Zoom with parents. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

GARY, Ind. — Students in Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

Students and staff will adhere to safety measures, including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitation. Additionally, district officials said they would continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and follow CDC safety protocol.

“I personally want to thank families for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the challenges and changes presented by the pandemic,” Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager, said. “We know that our scholars learn best in a classroom setting, so we are putting everything in place for their safe return.”

Click here for more information.