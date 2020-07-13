Gary schools offers option for in-person or online classes this upcoming year

GARY, Ind. – The Gary School Corporation is giving an option to parents prior to this upcoming school year.

Students can either come back to class or choose to continue online learning at home in a new plan announced Monday.

No matter what they choose, each student will be getting a Chromebook and classes will be offered each day at the same times, just like being in school.

“We’re strong. We’re resilient,” said Tenile Foster-Milsap with Gary Schools said. “And guess what? Gary schools, we are built for education.”

Masks will be non-negotiable for students coming back to school on Aug.12. All students and teachers will sit facing forward in classrooms with the teacher six feet away.

After each period, the students will clean their chairs, desks and use hand sanitizer before their next class. In case someone gets sick, there will be an area inside each school for quarantine. Water fountains will be turned off.

“The theme of this year is to be nimble, to offer each other grace, all working really hard for August 12, because we know our students need to get back in front of teachers and looking forward to seeing them,” Dr. Paige McNulty said.

Students will be getting a wellness kit with a mask, a thermometer and a daily checklist for symptoms. The school district said no matter what option they choose, parents will need to enroll their kids sooner than they normally would.

Students doing online learning will get a Chromebook before school starts to get used to it and kids coming to class will get their laptops on the first day of school.

While the CDC says only 15 kids should be on each bus, the district said that’s just not feasible. Instead, they will require all kids riding the bus to wear masks and give them assigned seats.

Parents can also choose to drop their kids off at school or have them ride public transportation. If there is an outbreak at a school, everyone will go home and do online learning.

Kids will still get lunches if they choose online learning. They can pick up a weeks-worth of prepackaged meals.