GARY, In. — Beaches along Lake Michigan in Gary will be closed starting Wednesday.

The city’s mayor ordered the temporary closure because of a spike in coronavirus cases. Also closed will be the Marquette Park shelters and parking lots.

GARY, IN: Marquette Park Beach closes today for at least two weeks in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lstweICEtd — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 29, 2020

Police will be patrolling the beach to kick off anyone there.

The closures will be in effect for at least two weeks.