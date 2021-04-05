Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, Chicago State University vaccination sites open Monday

CHICAGO — Two new mass vaccination sites open Monday on the North and South sides.

One is at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field and the other is at Chicago State University on the city’s South Side.

Advocate Aurora Health is running the site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Clark and Waveland. It will give shots to 2000 people per day and appointments are required.



Representatives with Advocate, the Cubs, and three non profits are stressing the need to improve vaccine access for minorities, immigrants, homeless and other vulnerable populations.

The first two people to be vaccinated Morning morning are clients of Lake View pantry.

The Chicago State site will vaccinate 2200 people per day and walk-up and drive-thru appointments are required. The city health department, Howard Brown Health and CORE are running the site.

Vaccine supply is improving as the number of Covid cases is surging again. Health officials say young people in their 20s and 30s on the North Side are driving the increase.

Both sites are for Chicago residents only. The city is currently in Phase 1C, which covers people with chronic health issues and essential workers.

Make appointments for both sites at zocdoc.com/vaccine.