Funeral to be held Thursday for CPD officer who died from COVID-19 complications

CHICAGO — The first Chicago Police Department officer to die from complications of COVID-19 will be remembered Thursday with a private burial service.

Marco Di Franco, 50, was a 21-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and worked on the narcotics team.

“The searing loss is another reminder of the lethal danger to COVID-19 and danger it poses to our city,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The numbers we hear every day are more than just statistics they represent our neighbors, grandparents, colleagues and friends.”

He leaves behind a wife, two children, ages 7 and 10, and a brother who also works as a Chicago police officer in the narcotics department.

Di Franco received 154 awards, including a Superintendent’s Honorable Mention and Special Commendation during his time with the department.