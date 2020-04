CHICAGO — A private family funeral will be held Thursday morning for the third Chicago police officer to die from COVID-19.

Ronald Newman, 59, was a 19-year police veteran with more than 130 awards. He was assigned to the 4th District on the city’s South Side.

Newman left behind a son, step-daughter, and his wife, who works as a works as a civilian employee for the Office of Community Policing.

He will be buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Blue Island.