Funeral services held Wednesday for Chicago firefighter Edward Singleton, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the second Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19.

Edward Singleton, 55, died last week of complications from the virus.

He joined the department in 1987, and was assigned to Midway Airport.

Singleton is survived by his wife and two adult children. Sources told WGN he was planning to retire in November.

The fire commissioner said he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those he swore an oath to serve.

Singleton will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery.

