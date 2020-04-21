Funeral service held for CPD Sgt. Clifford Martin, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO — A private funeral service was held Tuesday morning for the second Chicago police officer to die of COVID-19.

Chicago Police Sergeant Clifford Martin, 56, died from complications due to the virus 10 days ago. He was a 25-year veteran of the force.

The officer was a husband and father of three, two of which were also on the police force.

“I wanted to thank you guys for honoring my father. We know this is a very difficult time for everybody and we really appreciate it,” said daughter Shannon Martin.

Acting CPD Superintendent David Brown said the department would continue to support Martin’s family during this difficult time.

“And to the Martin family, we pledge our unwavering support to you. You’re a part of our family and we will continue to remember Sgt. Martin’s sacrifice,” said Brown.

Martin will be buried at Lincoln Cemetery in Blue Island.