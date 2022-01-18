Funeral held for Aurora police officer who died from COVID complications

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora police officer who died from COVID-19 complications was laid to rest Tuesday.

Dozens of first responders gathered at Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego to pay their final respects to Officer Brian Shields. The 51-year-old, a 16-year veteran of the department, died Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Shields’ vaccination status is unknown.

The officer, who joined the department in 2005, obtained a master’s degree in biblical studies. On Tuesday, he was remembered as a devoted father, husband and public servant.

Shields leaves behind a wife, five children, and three grandchildren. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News