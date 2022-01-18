Funeral held for Aurora police officer who died from COVID complications

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora police officer who died from COVID-19 complications was laid to rest Tuesday.

Dozens of first responders gathered at Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego to pay their final respects to Officer Brian Shields. The 51-year-old, a 16-year veteran of the department, died Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Shields’ vaccination status is unknown.

The officer, who joined the department in 2005, obtained a master’s degree in biblical studies. On Tuesday, he was remembered as a devoted father, husband and public servant.

Shields leaves behind a wife, five children, and three grandchildren.