Front-line healthcare workers say lack of training, protection puts them at risk for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Healthcare workers are sounding the alarm over COVID-19, saying Chicago-area hospitals don’t have enough protective equipment and aren’t providing enough training for the people most at risk of exposure.

In addition to doctors and nurses, cleaning crews and food service workers all gathered outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital Thursday to call on hospital administrators to work with them to help reduce the risk of infections among employees.

“These are the front lines of healthcare here in the city of Chicago,” said Anne George, SEIU Health Care Illinois. “We don’t feel our city is ready.”

Workers say improvements in equipment and training are essential to ensuring there’s enough staff to care for patients, if and when coronavirus cases multiply.

“I’m here to tell you that we do not know the protocols,” said Le Chrisha Pearson, a certified nursing assistant.

Pearson says hospitals should provide sick days for low-level employees who may need to self-quarantine after exposure, so they don’t feel pressured to work and risk spreading the virus.

“When you live paycheck to paycheck like most of us do, you can’t give up two weeks of pay,” Pearson said.

A Mount Sinai healthcare worker who asked to remain anonymous told WGN News they felt like their health was “in jeopardy” because a manager did not inform the staff that a patient had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have kids at home and this is a risk for me and my family," they said.

However, Sinai officials say they are currently treating a patient with novel coronavirus symptoms, but that patient has not yet tested positive.

In a written statement, spokesman Dan Regan said: “We have an appropriate inventory of supplies and our caregivers are trained and receiving regular updates on coronavirus procedures.”

Regan said those procedures include two questions for all patients: "Do you have any respiratory symptoms? And what is your travel history (particularly to Asia and Europe)?"

Sinai Health has also implemented new restrictions for all visitors, not allowing those who are younger than 18 years old or show signs of respiratory symptoms.

Nurses’ unions are surveying members about the lack of personal protective equipment, and say there should be comprehensive training to deal with the coronavirus patients.

“We are concerned that health care employers across the country are not prepared to address COVID-19. This lack of preparation is putting health care workers and the public at large in jeopardy,” nurse Akilah Muhammad said.

Nurses’ groups say every hospital must have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, line goggles, masks, gowns and gloves. The groups are asking hospitals to develop faster ways to assess and isolate patients suspected of having the novel coronavirus.

