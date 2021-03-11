Friday classes in limbo at suburban district after over 100 teachers call off due to vaccinations

KANE COUNTY, Ill. – Classes on Friday may or may not happen for Kaneland School District after they were canceled Thursday morning across the board.

Supt. Todd Leden said around 125 staff members called out sick due to vaccinations this week. Around 45 calls came in Wednesday night, but another 80 calls came in a few hours later.

“We noticed we had too many over 125 staff and teacher absences it would just be too many to operate safely,” Leden said. “Unfortunately by morning that increased to over 125 and with 125 there were too many unfilled positions.”

While there’s been incidents of people feeling sick after a second COVID-19 dose, Dr. Ewa Schafer of Northshore University Health System said many won’t experience side effects. And those who do, shouldn’t be overly concerned.

“The side effects should go away pretty quickly, so for the most part it’s nothing to worry about, it’s just your immune system preparing to fight off the virus,” Dr. Schafer said.

But some Kane County parents still were not happy about the last minute changes Thursday morning, which will tack on an emergency makeup day to the end of the school year.

School officials hope to make a decision Thursday night on whether or not there will be Friday classes.