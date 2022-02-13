Fremont School District 79 shifts to remote learning over mask protest

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Fremont School District 79 will switch to remote learning beginning Monday, Feb. 14, after planned protests and demonstrations prompted the decision.

In a letter to parents, students and staff, district officials announced an adaptive pause would remain in effect until further notice in anticipation of protests that would “confront and/or interact directly with students.”

Schools officials said the decision to revert to virtual learning is due to potential demonstrations harming the district’s ability to educate students.

A mask mandate remains inside all District 79 schools and is in effect through March 6.

“We ask for your partnership in ensuring that our schools remain welcoming and safe environments for all students to learn regardless of personal masking viewpoints,” the statement read. “Our schools cannot become battle grounds for differing adult opinions.”

The decision comes after a county judge issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools, which the Illinois attorney general is appealing.