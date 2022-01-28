Free N95 masks begin being offered at Chicago area pharmacies

CHICAGO — Chicago area pharmacies began giving out free N95 face masks on Friday.

The free masks are coming from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile.

“Masks have begun to rollout to the first wave of stores and will continue to rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks. We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February,” Walgreens said in a statement.

Federal officials said the N95 mask provides better protection against the omicron variant over cloth face masks.

CVS also began releasing face masks in some area locations on Friday.

Other stores expected to carry the free masks are Meijer, Rite-Aid, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Three masks are available per person.