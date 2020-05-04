Free coronavirus testing site opens in Englewood

CHICAGO — Access Ashland Family Health Center in Englewood became the newest COVID-19 testing site in Chicago Monday.

The site located in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue is testing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed to someone confirmed to have the virus.

Access Ashland Family Health Center is capable of testing 100 people per day. The test is free and insurance is not required, but an appointment is.

Testing is available to citizens and non-citizens.

“With this COVID-19 pandemic, it really heightens the issues that we know have plagued so many communities of color,” said Access Community Health Network CEO Donna Thompson.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward) pushed for an Englewood site as cases in the African American and Latino communities continue to climb.

“I cannot share with you how important, how necessary and how honored we are to have this right here in our community,” said Coleman.

Find a Chicago coronavirus testing site near you.