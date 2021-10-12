Former head of Chicago police union Dean Angelo dies

CHICAGO – Dean Angelo Sr., the former president of the Fraternal Order of Police, has died. Angelo served as president of the Chicago police union from 2014-17.

Doctors removed Aneglo from life support after entering an intensive care unit last month for complications related to COVID-19.

Angelo served in the Chicago Police Department for 37 years.

The Fraternal Order of Police: Chicago Lodge No. 7 announced Angelo’s passing on Facebook.

“It is with deep regret that we inform our members of the passing of Past President (2014-2017). We thank him for his service to this union,” the post read.