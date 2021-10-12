Former head of Chicago police union Dean Angelo dies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Dean Angelo Sr., the former president of the Fraternal Order of Police, has died. Angelo served as president of the Chicago police union from 2014-17.

Doctors removed Aneglo from life support after entering an intensive care unit last month for complications related to COVID-19.

Angelo served in the Chicago Police Department for 37 years.

The Fraternal Order of Police: Chicago Lodge No. 7 announced Angelo’s passing on Facebook.

“It is with deep regret that we inform our members of the passing of Past President (2014-2017). We thank him for his service to this union,” the post read.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News