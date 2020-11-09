Former Chicago health commissioner named to Biden’s COVID-19 task force

CHICAGO — A former commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health has been named to President-elect Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 task force.

Dr. Julie Morita grew up in Chicago and still lives in Edgewater. For more than 20 years, she worked her way up in the Chicago Department of Public Health.

After stepping down last summer as commissioner, she will now help advise President-elect Biden on the virus as cases continue to mount across the country.

On Monday, Mayor Lightfoot applauded Morita’s selection.

“Dr. Morita obviously knows the city very well, she’s a national expert,” Lightfoot said. “There’s already been some communications with her and the one thing I’m certainly going to be urging is with this new team is that they get mayors at the table.”

In June of 2019, Dr. Morita stepped down as commissioner after being appointed in 2015. She left to take on a new role with the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, leading its public health advocacy initiatives.

Morita was the first Asian American to lead CDPH. During her tenue, she worked on bringing down new cases of HIV to record lows, the Ebola crisis and the Healthy Chicago 2.0 initiative.

“There’s so much work happening at the state and local levels around this country. Governors, mayors, they’re stepping up,” Joe Biden said. “The advisory board will listen and learn from their experience.”

On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures for Kankakee, Will, DuPage and Kane counties, as Illinois posted another day with more than 10,000 new cases.