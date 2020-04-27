For families of children with special needs, e-learning presents unique challenges

As students and their families continue E-Learning across Illinois, frustrations also continue for some.

It’s an even bigger challenge for parents of kids with special needs.

Holly Simon spoke to WGN News and said it’s been an incredible struggle.

“I fear every day that I’m failing, that I’m not doing my best,” she said.

Simon is the founder of ‘I Am Who I Am,” an organization for parents with kids who have behavioral and development challenges across the autism spectrum.

Simon’s 17-year-old son Nate has Down Syndrome. Simon said he loves school so much, when he heard they would be closed, he hid under the covers of his bed and refused to come out.

Simon said it has been a challenge for him to learn at home.

“Once he thinks he’s being schooled or that he has to sit alone with his computer, he refuses,” she said.

Simon said Nate has somewhat accepted that he won’t see this teacher or friends for awhile. The family has had to get creative to keep him engaged.

“You have to be clever, you cannot be repetitious,” she said. “You have to be on your game. These kids, just because they have special abilities, they’re smart, they’re very smart and they can outsmart us if we’re not on top of them. … If this goes on much longer, I’m a bit petrified.”

Simon said they prospect of continuing E-Learning in the fall is daunting too.

“I can’t even imagine,” she said. “But again with the help of community – I run a foundation for kids with all different special abilities and it takes a village. This time more than ever does it take a village.”

Simon said she has realized that some parents don’t have as much as others when it comes to trying to be creative for their kids, so she is now offering art supplies and delivering paper for kids that want to write. She’s also offering to feed families and deliver masks.

More information at

https://www.facebook.com/groups/201282476647004/