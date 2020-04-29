First UIC nurse dies after testing positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A nurse at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Joyce Pacubas-Le Blanc, 53, passed away on April 23, just 13 days after testing positive for coronavirus. She was a nurse for more than 30 years, most recently in the neuroscience intensive care unit at UIC.

Pacubas-Le Blanc is one of at least eight known health care workers in Illinois who’ve died during the pandemic. She was the first nurse at UIC to die after testing positive.

Pacubas-Le Blanc leaves behind her husband Lawrence, and two sons, Lawrence Jr. and Derek.

The Illinois Nurses Association has created a GoFundMe to support her family.