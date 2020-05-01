First-time parents reunited with twins after being separated due to mom having COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. — For two Oak Lawn first-time parents, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions, after mom found out she had tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't be with her newborn twins.



Lacey Pietsch and fiancé Jeff Zenner spent the first two weeks of their twins’ lives visiting with them virtually.

Babies Beck and Sawyer were born early at 33 weeks by emergency cesarean section at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Pietsch spiked a fever in the hospital and was tested for coronavirus.



“It was really scary,” she said. “I was super surprised when my results came back positive. I hadn't left the house. I was the most precautious because I was pregnant with twins.”

Zenner said he knew that the next steps meant they wouldn’t be able to see the babies for the next 14 days.

Pietsch’s fever eventually went away, and she didn't develop any other symptoms — the couple was then able to go home.

Virtual visits from Advocate Children's NICU have helped them through this emotional time.

“We were able to see some of their baths, get changed, different milestones we would have missed out otherwise,” Pietsch said.



On Thursday, after testing negative twice, the parents were able to go visit their boys in person for the first time, and on Friday, they're hoping to bring them home.



“We’re so excited to have them home in our arms and our care,” Pietsch said. “It's kind of unnatural to have someone else caring for your baby. We're ready to have them home with us with their parents and care for them.”



Both the babies have been tested three times each and are negative for COVID-19. It has been 16 days since they were born, and the couple says doctors told them they are now in the clear.