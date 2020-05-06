First responders honor health care workers on first day of National Nurses Week during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — First responders showed their support Wednesday for health care workers on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

Officials with the CPD and CFD held a “Heroes Parade” outside of Swedish Covenant Hospital on the North Side complete with honking horns, flashing lights and sirens.

The caravan of vehicles marked the beginning of National Nurses Week — an already significant time to thank health care workers — highlighted by a global health crisis.

“They don’t think twice. They show up every day, ready to work, put their lives on the line and they do it with a smile,” said Anthony Guaccio, CEO of Swedish Covenant Hospital.

With the COVID-19 virus stretching the limits of the health care system, nurses and hospital workers have beared the brunt of the crisis. And Swedish Covenant, one of the city’s safety net hospitals, has been no different.

“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks, so this will lift the spirits of all the nurses and everyone in the organization,” said Katy Donofrio, Chief Nursing Officer at Swedish. “And we want to thank the Chicago Police Department, the fire department and all of our first responders. They’ve been great, right here with us on the front lines.”

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.