First million-dollar drawing for vaccinated Illinoisans set for Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The time is fast approaching for vaccinated Illinois residents who entered a cash prize pool to see if they’ve hit the jackpot.

Ilinois residents who have been vaccinated or are about to get vaccinated were automatically entered in the state’s $10 million vaccine sweepstakes. Illinois residents 12 to 17 years old who received at least one dose are eligible for scholarships.

The first drawing will take place on Thursday, July 8. A $1 million winner will be drawn from a statewide pool and three $150K scholarship winners for juveniles vaccinated will be drawn.

Starting on Mondays from July 12 through August 16, three winners will receive $100,000.

The grand finale will take place on August 16 and the state will give away $1 million to two different winners. A total of 16 $150,000 scholarships will be drawn for juveniles who are vaccinated.

In total, Illinois will give away 40 cash prizes of $100,000.

Winners will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone and email. The Illinois Lottery will help the state conduct the drawings. Winners can choose to remain anonymous.