First day of CPS remote learning underway

CHICAGO — Students at Chicago Public Schools officially began remote learning Monday.

The announcement to transition to remote learning was made in late March, not long after Gov. JB Pritzker closed all schools across the Illinois due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPS, which is the third largest school district in the country, planned to distribute over 100,000 electronic devices to students in need for remote learning. For students without internet access, teachers are preparing paper packets for them to do at home.

CPS has continued to provide students with meals while schools have been closed; however, food distribution sites changed Monday. For the full list of locations, go to cps.edu/mealsites.

All Illinois schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed until April 30.