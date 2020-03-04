Fight For Air Climb canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO—The American Lung Association in Greater Chicago’s Fight For Air Climb has been canceled.

The annual event, presented by United Healthcare at Presidential Towers, was scheduled for Sunday, March 8.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chicago Department of Public Health have not recommended the cancellation of public events concerning COVID-19, host sponsor Presidential Towers made the decision to cancel the event.

“As always, the health and well-being of Lung Association event participants, volunteers, staff and partners, as well as the residents of our host and partner, remains our top priority,” said Kristen Young, Executive Director of the Lung Association.

The event involves participants climbing every flight of stairs to the top of Presidential Towers, as well as raising funds for the American Lung Association.

According to the event’s webpage, over $400,000 has been raised of the event’s $550,000 goal.

According to the event’s official webpage, the event cannot be rescheduled due to the “size and scope of the event.” Funds raised directly for the event will be redirected to “research, education and advocacy efforts for lung health.”