Field Museum, Art Institute issue travel bans for staff amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO — The Field Museum and Art Institute of Chicago have banned its staff from traveling to areas heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Staff at the Field Museum were told they could not travel to any country rated with a CDC level 3 travel warning — which is China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Staff returning from these countries are advised to stay home and monitor their health for up to 14 days.

The Art Institute has similar rules and is encouraging staff to reschedule non-essential international travel.