FEMA to reimburse for COVID-19 funeral costs, checks could start in April

(WFLA) – Starting next month, FEMA will start a funeral assistance program to help families who have pandemic-related funeral expenses.

FEMA says the funerals had to have occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020 and will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. According to the posting, FEMA has $2 billion dollars for reimbursements.

FEMA says it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach to communities and families.

The agency will release final guidance to potential applicants soon and encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.