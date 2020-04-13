FEMA official in charge explains federal response to COVID-19 in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump have spent the last few weeks trading barbs over the COVID-19 response in Illinois, but on the ground in Chicago, federal workers say they are focused on people, not politics.

It’s been almost three weeks since President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Illinois, and FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator James Joseph moved into action.

Joseph says there’s a federal plan for every disaster imaginable, including a deadly pandemic.

“We’re using the playbook and we’re actually writing some new policies along the way on how we’re going to support the nation as we also look at the fact that natural disasters could be occurring simultaneously as well,” Joseph said.

At McCormick Place, work continues on a massive alternative care facility that will accept COVID-19 patients. Joseph said the Army Corps of Engineers is acting like a general contractor on the ground, hiring contractors needed to get the work done.

Members of the National Guard are pitching in as well, helping build a facility that holds 500 beds to start, plus another 2,500 installed in stages. Other Chicagoland alternative care sites include West Lake Hospital in Melrose Park Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Metro South in Blue Island.

Additionally, FEMA also says it’s shipped millions of supplies, including:

More than 540 thousand N95 respirators

1.5 million surgical masks

260,000 face shields

200,000 surgical gowns

7,000 coveralls

1.1 million gloves

600 ventilators.

Governor Pritzker praises local FEMA efforts, but continues to point out he asked the Feds for more.

“The United States was not wholly prepared for this pandemic… I’m disappointed in the way the federal government acted,” Pritzker said.

When it comes to who’s responsible for the response to COVID-19, Joseph says their efforts are “federally supported, state managed and locally executed.”

“So cities and states have responsibility to create their own emergency management plans and the federal government should never be seen as the only response when it comes to an agency,” Joseph said.

To help states meet their critical needs, Joseph said FEMA is chartering planes and working with medical distributors and others already involved in the “medical supply chain business” to help their goods arrive from other countries.

And despite the governor’s feud with the White House, state officials acknowledge FEMA’s representatives on the ground have been helpful.