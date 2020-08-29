Feel Good Friday: Young cancer survivor pays it forward

10-year-old Mimi Isenberg is a cancer survivor and a warrior for every other child and family going through their own battle.

When the pandemic hit, Mimi and her family went to work. They made cancer warrior masks to give to families at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The production didn’t stop there, Mimi kept making them. This time, she donated all the proceeds to Cal’s Angels to help fund pediatric cancer research.

“COVID is going but cancer is still too,” Isenberg said. “So I wanted to make sure people are still remembering about cancer during COVID. So what batter way to spread awareness then putting the message on the masks?”

If you want to support her mission, you can order one by sending an email to maskupbymimi@gmail.com.

