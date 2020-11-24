Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe canceled due to COVID-19

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities and pilgrimages to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines on December 11 and December 12 has been canceled.

Thousands of Catholics make the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe each year, with the faithful believing December 12 is the day Mary appeared to Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531.

The Sanctuary will be closed for public and private devotions on those days, and the Archdiocese of Chicago asks people to not travel to the Sanctuary this year.

The Archdiocese said in a remark that it was after consulting with the archdiocese and government officials that Cardinal Cupich decided to cancel the pilgrimages.

The Sanctuary will broadcast live masses and rosaries online during the 24-hour celebration.