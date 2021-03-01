FDA issues authorization to expand saliva-based tests used at University of Illinois

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois system received emergency use authorization from the FDA to expand the use of covidSHIELD, the saliva-based COVID-19 test that has been used at U of I campuses, utilizing widespread testing and rapid results.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday he would dedicate $20 million in CARES Act funding to provide one million tests to Illinois’ other public universities under the FDA authorization.

The $20 million from the federal CARES Act will provide a million tests across the state’s 12 public universities and 48 community colleges, under an agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois system.

The University of Illinois system has administered more than 1.5 million tests across its three universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

The million tests will be allocated between the state’s public universities and community colleges based on a formula developed by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.