FBI raids Norwood Park-based Covid testing facility

CHICAGO – A Chicago-based Covid testing company is under federal investigation.

FBI agents conducted a court-authorized search of the Lab Elite Covid testing company on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed with WGN News.

The State’s Attorney General’s Office received dozens of complaints, ranging from defective tests or the non-delivery of results.

Block Club Chicago reports the company received nearly $80 million from the federal government to provide PCR and rapid testing.

“Attorney General Raoul is absolutely committed to protecting residents from those who attempt to profit off of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,” Senior press secretary Annie Thompsons told WGN News. “We are in regular contact with Illinois residents who reach out to our office with complaints related to COVID testing locations around the state.”

In response, a spokesperson for Lab Elite tells WGN News that the company is “fully cooperating with the State’s Attorney’s office.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Lab Elite “goes above and beyond regulating authorities” with stringent operating procedures and maintains several certifications from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Lab Elite is the second Chicago-based Covid testing center to be raided by federal agents in as many months. In January, agents searched the Center for Covid Control headquarters in Rolling Meadows following multiple complaints.

Ultimately, the center agreed to cease operations indefinitely.