Fast facts: Covid hospitalizations vs vaccinations

While state officials express concern over an increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations, data reviewed by WGN News clearly shows the ongoing race between cases and vaccinations.

Covid hospitalizations and cases increase, but hospitals not near capacity

COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to rise in Illinois.

On the worst day in April 2020, a little more than 5,000 people were in the hospital with coronavirus-related illness.

That number dropped dramatically last summer but then surged in November with more than 6,000 people hospitalized.

In March of 2021, we had the lowest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Sunday, the number of Covid patients hospitalized was at just under 2,000. That’s up 916 from the pandemic low but hospitals are not near capacity with more than 9,000 beds currently open in Illinois.

The number of people in intensive care with Covid-related illness has nearly double in the last month. There was a pandemic-era low of 224 patients in ICU on March 14 and that rose to 418 on April 11.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 865 intensive care beds remain open statewide.

DuPage most vaccinated county in Chicago area

As of Monday, April 12, here’s where individual Illinois counties stand in the race to vaccinate against coronavirus.

DuPage County in the western suburbs currently leads the way with 24% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid. That’s the highest percentage in the region.

It’s closely followed by suburban Cook and Kendall counties.

A little more than 20% of the city of Chicago’s residents are now fully vaccinated.

Kankakee County and Lake County Indiana currently have the lowest percentage of their populations vaccinated at just 16%.

Chicago: 20%

Cook: 23%

Lake: 20%

DuPage: 24%

McHenry: 19%

Kane: 20%

Will: 19%

Kankakee: 16%

Kendall: 22%

Grundy: 21%

Lake (IN): 16%

The state is reporting 23% of Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and an average of 132,188 doses of the vaccine are being administered per day.