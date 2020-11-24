Family of 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 asks for prayers as mother battles virus

CHICAGO — Last week, WGN reported on Guadalupe “Lupe” — a longtime Chicago 911 dispatcher who passed away on Nov. 16 after several weeks battling COVID-19. He was 58.

Now, just as Erica Lopez and her younger brothers are planning Lupe’s funeral, their mother, 56-year-old Maria, is battling severe symptoms of COVID-19 as well. Maria has been hospitalized for three weeks.

“I’m just so desperate for prayers,” Erica Lopez said.

Lopez said she was feeling optimistic about her mother’s prognosis with the disease last week before her condition worsened, requiring Maria to be put on a ventilator.

“They called us to tell us that she had to be put on a ventilator and I think that was the moment that I realized that we could potentially lose her,” Lopez said.

Erica turned to a Chicago Facebook group, telling her mom’s story and asking for prayers, while pleading with fellow Chicagoans to help stop the spread of the virus.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what my family is going through. It’s pure hell. It’s a nightmare,” Lopez said.

The family is raising money for their mother’s continued hospitalization and for Lupe’s final expenses here.